BIG STARS TO GRACE AFCON DRAW THURSDAY

Rabat – Cote d’Ivoire’s capital Abidjan will host the final draw of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAN) Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) on Thursday.

A statement from Caf said the event will convene the biggest stars from Africa as well as celebrities and football leaders, in addition to the Caf family.

The event will take place at 7 GMT at Parc des Expositions in Abidjan. CAF’s YouTube channel and CAF global TV partners will provide streaming for the draw.

“The Final Draw is a major milestone to the kick-off of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and will see the 24 Participating Member Associations discover their fate for the Group Stages of the competition,” Caf said.

The tournament will start on January 13 of next year, with the participation of 24 countries.

The qualified teams include Cote d’Ivoire, which will host the tournament, in addition to Morocco, Algeria, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Gambia.

Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, and Nigeria will also take part, in addition to Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.