Derby IT firm makes ‘life-changing’ donation for African school children

Derby IT services provider Infuse Technology has donated laptops to a school in The Gambia to help transform education for disabled children studying there.

The children, aged 5 to 15 years old, all suffer from sight impairments. The laptops will help the disabled children to see text more clearly and learn more effectively.

The donation is part of a wider fundraising project organised by the Rotary Club of Leicester Impact Group. Chair of the group and passionate philanthropist Diana Esho has led fundraising efforts for Wullinkamma Lower Basic School since visiting The Gambia in 2015/2016, fundraising for school meals and powdered milk for babies who have lost their mothers.

Paul Howard, Managing Director at Infuse Technology, said: “When I heard Diana was looking for laptops to send to a school in Gambia, I knew we had to help.

“IT is a fundamental part of our day-to-day lives but largely taken for granted, making it easy to overlook the impact it can have, especially in communities where tech is hard to come by. We hope the children enjoy their new laptops and that our donation contributes to providing a more fulfilling education.”

Diana Esho, Managing Director at Easy Internet Services Ltd, said: “We would like to thank Infuse for their generous donation, which will support 15 disabled children in The Gambia.

“The laptops will prove life-changing for these children, who will now have a much better opportunity to receive the education they deserve and become productive members of the local community.”