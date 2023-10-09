BIJILO WINS QCELL INAUGURAL NAWETTAN TOURNEY

- Advertisement -

The first Qcell nawettan football championship came to a successful conclusion Saturday with Bijilo town team lifting the maiden trophy, beating Babylon village 1-0 in the final. The champions also won the best goalkeeper and leading goal scorer awards.

The 16- team tourney featured teams from across most part of the metropolitan Greater Banjul Area who played at Qcell sports complex at QCity near Brusubi Turntable.

It was organised by the QCity sports management team led by former Gambian international Ebrima Manneh.



Addressing the cup presentation ceremony, the CEO of Qcell Muhammed Jah, congratulated the winners and all participants in the tourney which he said is part of his company’s vision to develop Gambian youths in all endeavors.

He took particular delight that for the first time Nawetan matches are covered live on television when QTV broadcast the matches.

Mr Jah thanked the organising committee for a well organised tourney and praised the players for maintaining discipline throughout.

The CEO doubled the winning cash prize from D50, 000 to D100, 000 with personal donation. The final was graced by a hug crowd of supporters and dignitaries from the football fraternity.