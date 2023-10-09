New NSC board inaugurated

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Bakary Badjie, on Friday inaugurated the new National Sport Council at the NAQAA conference hall in Kanifing.

They include new, re-elected and reappointed members.

The minister congratulated the members and encouraged them to do their best to move Gambian sport to another level. He commended council members for accepting to take up the challenge but also reminded them that they will be judged by how well they have been able to impact positively.

The executive director of the National Sport Council, Marcel Mendy, thanked all for gracing what he called an overwhelmingly important event in the annals of our sport development.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the National Sport Council, Mr. Lamin S. Jawara thanked the minister for entrusting him with such a responsibility and promised to give his best. He was quick to call on government, private sector and all sport enthusiasts to support the NSC in its development programmes.

Members of the new council

members are as follows:

Lamin S. Jawara-Chairman

Lamin SL Darboe – LRR

Saikou Sanyang – WCR

Buba Ceesay – NBR

Alagie Muya Baldeh- URR

Modou Njie – KM

Jambere Tarawally – CRR

Alagie Musa Mendy – MoBSE

Beatrice A. Mboge – Nominated Member

Ebrima Manneh- Nominated Member

Maimuna Sidibeh – Nominated Member

Suute M. Jawo – MoYS