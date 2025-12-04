Bilbao takes SK-West-Africell title

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

The indomitable Bilbao FC has again clinched the league title in Serekunda West on Saturday.

The final against Tababi, sponsored by GSM giant Africell, was attended by the Minister of Youths and Sport Bakary Badjie, Africell’s senior management official Musa Sise and and politician Saikou Sawo of the Golden Party among other important dignitaries.

Bilbao was initially rattled by a formidable opposition Tababi which had a clear cut chance that went begging early in the first half.

But Bilbao never failed to stamp its dominance. In the 17 minute, Adama Suso opened the scores capitalising on a mistake by Tababi’s Malick Jobarteh.

The zone’s best player this season Fernando Preirra, was on target again fetching Bilbao’s second goal that went unreplied.

However, Preirra, the hero, turned to a villain when he was sent off for a second bookable offence after removing his shirt in celebration. But with two goals in their kitty, Bilbao did not regret his sending off.

Tababi, who were reeling from the loss of their talisman and the zone’s leading goal scorer Talla Ndow, sent off with a straight red card in their semifinal clash against Badala United, could not salvage the day and were humbled to respected runners up place. Final score Bilboa 2, Tababi 0.

Memorable season

The final produced one of the best attendances in recent times with a record gate takings of over D470,000 in revenue with both finalists raking more than D78,000..

Awards:

Best Player: Fernando Periera of Bilbao FC

Best Young Player: Isidor Jatta of Jarintong F

Leading Goal Scorer: Talla Ndow of Tababi FC

Best Fans Club: Babun Fatty

Most Disciplined Team: Galaxy FC

Best Goalkeeper: Emmanuel Boissey of Bilbao FC

Best Coach of the Year: Francis Mam Gomez of Bilbao FC