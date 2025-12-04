SJAG LAUNCHES LOC FOR BANJUL AIPS CONGRESS

- Advertisement -

The Sports Journalists’ Association of the Gambia (SJAG) on Tuesday launched the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the upcoming 8th congress of the African chapter of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS), scheduled to take place in The Gambia in February 2026. These committees will work to ensure the success of the congress.

The launch was held at the Seaview Gardens hotel.

The congress will bring together sports media professionals, administrators, and global sports leaders from across the African continent and beyond. It represents a momentous occasion for The Gambia, as it will be the first time the country hosts an AIPS Africa Congress a milestone that underscores the nation’s growing presence and credibility within the international sports community.

- Advertisement -

The AIPS Africa Congress is held biennially and serves as the most important gathering for African sports media professionals. It provides a platform for strategic discussions, networking, and knowledge exchange on media development, sports governance, and ethical journalism in the sports industry.

Previous editions of the Congress have been hosted in countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, and Kenya. The upcoming 8th edition in Banjul will mark the first time The Gambia plays host, positioning the country at the heart of Africa’s media and sporting dialogue.

Below is the list of the committees and their members.

- Advertisement -

Event and conference committee

1:Mr Dodou Bojang (Chairman)

2: Famara Fofana- Member

3: Mr Musa Sise- Member

4: Mr Momodou S Jallow- Member

5: Mr Alieu Ceesay- Member

6: Ms Isatou Keita- Member

7: Mr Omar Jarju

Protocol and accreditation committee

1: Abdoulie Jawo (Chairman)

2: Ebrima Jeffang- Member

3:Paul Steven Preirra- Member

4: Mbaye Corr- Member

5: Alkali Jammeh- Member

Fundraising committee

1: Musa Sise- Chairman

2: Omar Jarju

3: Besenty Gomez

4: Fatou Dem

5: Bakary Manneh (Big Sam)

6: Mbaye Camara

7: Modou Yusupha Cham

8: Basiru Camara

9: Ebrima Darboe

10: Bai Serign Colley

Organising/logistics committee

1: Ebrima Fadera (Chairman)

2: Lamin Fadera- Member

3: Lamarana Jallow- Member

4: Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan – Member

5: Omar Jarju- Member

7: Sheikh Tijan Gaye- Member

8: Ida Bah- Member

Media and publicity committee

1: Momodou Gajaga (Chairman)

2: Fatou B Camara- Member

3: Foday Manneh- Member

4: Amadou O Bah- Member

5: Ebrima KB Sonko- Member

6: Sarjo Baldeh- Member