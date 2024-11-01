Biri Biri Stadium the time is now

- Advertisement -

A commentary

by Nyang Njie

I am an accidental writer whose plume is often driven by emotional outburst and yearning for a better global society. Charity begins at home and I am poise to digitise my thoughts electronically with regard to Alhaji Momodou Njie (Biri Biri) and the debt owed to him by The Gambia and Gambians at large. I had known this man all my life and he had always been the man next door. His grandeur and demigod status never dawn on me because of his humility and the ingratitude of the society he lived in.

Growing up in a footballing household, my father religiously took me to the Box Bar Stadium to watch the likes of Biri Biri, Butut Joof and many other greats ply their trade in the muddy pitch of Box Bar. I have vivid memories of Biri’s father, Pa Ngoose Njie of blessed memory watching his son and super star play for Walidan against many league teams as he protectively guarded him against the onslaught of frenzy defenders. The magical Biri is no match to Ebrima Ba Eusebio of Senegal, Sega Saho, Cherno Youm, Oumar Gaye Sene, Youssouf Fofana or even Roger Miller in his heyday. It is rather unfortunate that this footballing prodigy and genius hailed from a country called The Gambia. Here is a man who singlehandedly branded The Gambia in northern and southern Europe during his stints at B1901 and Seville in Denmark and Spain respectively. I was also privileged to have been his student at Gambia High School for three years and I saw in him a man who had given a lot and was not rewarded accordingly.

My blog about Biri is a continuation of the Musa NGum Saga. I consider Biri Biri and Abdel Kabir Ngum the “last of the Mohicans” with regard to Gambians who attained legendary status in their chosen fields of work. We have lost many a great man that went to their graves without the proper recognition and gratitude befitting their exploits and national sacrifice. A Gambian Wall of Shame will have the inscription of names such as Paps Touray, Malando Gassama, Musa Ngum, Labba Sosseh, Lalo Kebba Drammeh, Henry or Edu Haffner and many others who have faded into obscurity within the Gambian narrative. This attitude should not be tolerated nor accepted by our generation. We should be the custodian of our collective conscience and as such safeguard the integrity of our narrative for posterity. In so doing, we need to acknowledge the work and contribution of great men and women who hoisted the Gambian flag and made us all proud. If European fans who were not even born when Biri Biri dazzled the southern Mediterranean city of Sevilla with his magic by worshiping him as a demigod and an idol, then I see no reason why his native homeland cannot see value in him to not only idolise him, but give him the dignity and respect he deserves from us. just like Jesus said “Give Caesar what’s due to Caesar”, equally The Gambia needs to give Biri what’s due to Biri. Generally, I would have commissioned a petition to the Minister of Sports to rename the Independence Stadium to Biri Stadium for his exploits in furthering Gambian sports particularly football and his efforts as a goodwill ambassador for Brand Gambia, but instead, I will for the first time address my blog with humility and respect to the Gambian-in-Chief, His Excellency the President of the Republic to exercise his discretionary powers bestowed on him by the constitution of the republic to usher in a new dawn by not only according Biri a celebration befitting his exploits but to humbly rename the Independence Stadium to Biri Biri Stadium on behalf of all well-meaning Gambians, in appreciation of his work and contribution in sports development in our dear mother land. This plea is devoid of politics and see nothing but the brotherhood and collective national ideals that bind us as people of the soil we call The Gambia. I have traveled extensively in all corners of the globe and most if not all national edifices (stadia, airports, national administrative buildings etc) are named after great sons and daughters who in one way or the other contributed immensely to nation building. Biri was the first Gambian professional player and he left a legacy in Europe that is as fresh as the days he played in the European leagues.

- Advertisement -

To whom much is given, much is expected and some of the sons and daughters of The Gambia have given tremendously to the state and people of The Gambia and therefore, we the people of the great nation of The Gambia must show gratitude for their steadfastness and relentless pursuit in promoting the Gambian ideals. We need historical references to validate the Gambian narrative. Periodic anecdotal mentions in passing will not fortify our psyche in our quest to build a thoroughbred Gambian identity. As I grab my plume with a firm fist whilst scribbling this blog, I lament the fact that the Gambian has a hybrid identity that permeates into all facets of our lives but in a negative way. The sooner we honestly go through decolonisation of our minds, the better for all and our beloved Gambia. Decolonisation starts with self-pride and self-love and for this to take root, we need to rewrite our narrative and create and sustain heroes along the way. I have never heard names such as Ekundayoh Emanuel Mahoney, M E Jallow and many others who in one way or another added the story called the Gambian narrative made mention of, or even referenced in our national life. This has to stop and it has to stop now. What good is a legend if he/she is six feet deep the ground? Gambians need to have a rude awakening and purge the remnants of colonialism in our psyche. The colonial effect allowed us to hate each other and this is still evident in our discourse and interactions with each other. Positive mindset is what the doctor prescribed for the sons and daughters of The Gambia. Ollof Njie neh “waah sa mbaah he morom waignyu wout dara si sa buss” besides ” kufi def lu baah nyu waah koh” Penchoum Gambia sohlaa na set settal li khol ak halat pur askan be muna dem kanam.

The Washingtons, Adams Jeffersons, Lincolns and Churchills are no greater men than the PS Njies, Omar Mbackes, Wassa Tourays and the Sanjally Bojangs. The only difference is their societies preserved them for posterity by naming national days and edifices in honour of them. It’s never too late to do what is right. The time for Biri Biri Stadium is now.