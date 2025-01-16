Blessed ways vs blessed land

- Advertisement -

By Jarga Gigo

I believe in blessed ways more than blessed land. Every land on earth is blessed in some ways, but is there a land without challenges, or where is the most blessed land vs where have the most blessed ways? The Abrahamic religions tend to claim ‘blessed land’ in very questionable unverifiable ways. We all know Abraham (pbuh) lived in a land that cannot be called great in climate sense and his prayer for fruits means a blessed land should be measured by how many fruits it can grow and/or import? The people around Abraham, Jesus, and even Muhammad (pbut) were terrible in ways and it is only fair to dream for a better place and even better people? In a dream or in pictures, I will easily choose Africa as the most blessed land, but Africans lack blessed ways so far… Ok! People are fighting over so called blessed Land, but will they share blessed ways in the Spirit of ch. 103 and Showlove Trinity?

The fact that Africa buys illusions can be at multiple levels, but let us focus on the fractional excuses that Africa lacks money to fund ‘free water movement: drought resistant and year round farming for Africa’. If a country claims it lacks 100 million dollars to such a project, but spends 200 or more millions on food imports in a year, then maths say they are either lying or in deep illusions. Of course some countries need more money than the mentioned, but such countries also import a lot more. Great leaders will seek funding, take loans for such than roads+, and set examples for others to follow. So despite the unquestionable fact of Africa being arguably the most blessed land, lack of blessed ways mean they import food from Ukraine, U.S, and even China? Whereas importing food as want is not bad, not producing enough or importing through needs is a curse… So any prophet who was dreaming Africa or which planet will repray for blessed ways to rise. You can be indifferent like the terrible African leaders and rich folks in and beyond Africa, but that puts you under unblessed ways…

Mecca is reportedly flooded and you called it blessed land through prayers? When will they pray to be more or most conscientious or even practice ch.103 decently? When will their billionaires and millionaires donate generously and smartly around the world? They are struggling to love even their fellow poorer Arabs and sometimes lowering the bar where the Quhr-aahn choose to be vague or skip details to test our conscience. Beside the flood, the temperatures in Mecca is scary for a sunlight lover like myself, but I may actually like it, depending on if it is humid or God choose to favor me like he favors me to enjoy the African sun while many Africans complain about the sun or go towards imported fans and air conditioners from those who have better blessed ways in which aspects?

Palestine and Israel are in varying hell and still called ‘blessed land’. Did they forget to pray or work for peace? The so-called blessed land did not give them blessed ways to love each other as children of Abraham, so I am not sure if many of them can love me and you as distant relatives… Beside the wars, they again have closer to hard climate conditions that are killing or suffering the poor and displaced…

Europe did many wrongs to others , under repenting, and see America as the ‘promised land’, or blessed land? Well a part of America (California) is on wildfires while a much bigger chunk is on snow storms — both deadly? Beside nature, the gun battles of u.s is much more terrible than the mass shootings the mainstream media focuses on. Cities like New York and Chicago have daily shootings that hardly get covered in even local news. You can only get a clearer picture through under reported statistics and being a blessed mind on the ground. When I lived in a small city called Raleigh, NC, some black neighborhoods got a lot of killings that were not in the news. Although the u.s is a big country, the killings by police are often over 1000 people year after year and you call that blessed? Then imagine those who do not die, but get maimed for life or after months of deadly bills and pain? Numbers matter when you want to honestly gauge or compare.

When Africans risk their lives to enter Europe or lie and over invest to get to the Americas, they often forget how to learn better ways and send it back home more than money? This is not to say bad ways do not exist there or one cannot use conscience to learn as pioneers or without visiting any place. As children, we learn through parents+, but at a certain age, you can learn directly through God (conscience). Africans who over spend to visit Mecca, Rome, etc as ‘blessed land’ lack blessed ways, because they under-spend on the poor in manners that will force the poor to try too. I am not saying guilty poor do not exist, but the world’s economics and financial systems are too corrupt against the poor. When will God bring good ways worldwide matter, from thinking to prayers and governments. Every country should pass laws that forbid grants to billionaires and even millionaires, they should get only loans… Stop buying trickle down theories and false meritocracy. Going to Mecca+ is just a possibility of forgiving a fraction of your sins, it does not include sins between creatures, but religious leaders poorly preach and many of them are yet to admit conscience is supreme over religion+…

In this era of country first, ladies first including LGBTQ, I wonder when will “conscience first’ rule? I heard wikileaks release more info, but the media is yet to break it down or why am I too lazy to check it and report to you folks who may be even more lazy or less caring?

The nice sun is shining outside and God is yet to help me own a glass house or beach front glass house, but wants me to write from a brick home? Well, even walking a few minutes to get the sunlight may require God’s help, so I am not against prayers. Since sincerely saying God forgive me has the same possibility of acceptance as going to Mecca or xyz, then pray and go to Mecca only if you can talk to crown prince+ to be lot more conscientious, tell the Saudis and Muslims ch.103 is bigger than the so called five pillars of Islam, or to be with grateful and pretty Saudi woman you can rescue from the higher heat and more cold than my black Africa…

I have some personal problems and wish God helps a lot more squarely, but caring is always mine. I believe in blessed ways and check your prayer for guidance is direct (primary) and more mercy or favors is indirect. So 100% guidance is the prayer that is hard to attain, because it includes free of even illusions. Start by avoiding lies 100%, then God may help you in removing illusions. One intentional lie may mean God allows ten or million illusions against you? Avoid cruelty, even to animals, and I heard about 5% of saudi Arabia are now vegans (barfs: blood and rape free food) and what is the percentage in your country based on conscience or science for health? I am fairly certain Abraham and the prophets know facing hypocritical u.s is hard, but the test is still easier than their times. If they did not censor, or God choose to help much more, then I can partner up with the best in every country, including u.s, and defeat the devils worldwide. Blessed ways revolve around conscience — it includes trying to lift yourself, but you cannot be indifferent to anyone around the world. You will oppose oppression (lying and cruelty) vigorously and choose advice and tolerance on what is ‘stupid’. You have to seek intelligence, truth, and kindness at the highest levels, but conscientiously, including supporting non-restricting systems in the world of opportunities. May the Kind Lord be of much more help, squarely. May God bless me and every trying soul through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.