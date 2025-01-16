CHAN tournament postponed to August

- Advertisement -

The continental tournament was scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from 1 to 28 February 2025, however, it has been postponed to August 2025.

This comes after the Caf Technical and Infrastructure experts some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, advised Caf that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities’ according to a Caf statement.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and the good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024,” Caf President Patrice Motsepe said on Caf Online.

“I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.”

Caf will be conducting the Draw of the CHAN finals in Nairobi, on Wednesday 15 January, but the exact date in August 2025 of the commencement of the CHAN will be announced in due course.