NPP to hold congress Saturday

After some delay, the governing National People’s Party will hold its congress on Saturday.

The party is among four which had to request for more time from the Independent Electoral Commission IEC to convene a mandatory biannual congress. The IEC’s granting of such extension led to criticisms from the opposition United Democratic Party, which claimed the decision is discriminatory. 

According to NPP deputy spokesman Seedy Njie, the congress would be held in Soma in a day-long activity to be attended by party leader President Adama Barrow on Saturday.

The activities of the day will include a presentation of administrative and financial reports, speeches by the NPP National President, youth president, women mobiliser and leader.

