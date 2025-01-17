President Mahama of Ghana due here today

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Newly installed Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama, is scheduled to arrive here this morning, the Office of the President announced yesterday.

The visit according to State House marks a significant diplomatic engagement between Ghana and The Gambia, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation in various sectors.

John Dramani Mahama, first served as president from 2012 to 2017 when he lost elections to Nana Addo. He was very instrumental in regional efforts to solve Gambia’s political impasse in late 2016 just before he left office.

Last December, he got reelected to serve a four -year term.