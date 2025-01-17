Chamen Diaspora Club project coordinator speaks

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The coordinator of the much-talked about Chamen Nianija Diaspora Club-sponsored maternity ward project, Momodou Cham, has refuted local politician Seedy Njie’s comments on the controversial revocation of approval for the project.

The government decision to cancel approval for the construction of the D7.2 million maternity ward in Chamen village by the Diaspora Club, a nonpartisan organisation founded by Gambians living abroad that supports marginalised groups in various sectors, was meant by condemnations.

Some members of the Diaspora Club accused Seedy Njie, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of meddling in the project for political reasons.

Seedy Njie denied these claims, asserting that he supports development efforts in Chamen and had played no role in the permit’s cancellation, which was attributed to a new grant from the African Development Bank for broader renovations at the health centre.

Responding to Njie’s claims, Mr Cham told The Standard that he is disappointed that Seedy Njie came up with statements that are false.

He also denied Njie’s claim that he only knew about the project when he was to the inauguration .

“Last year, during the Meet the People Tour, we had a meeting at the health centre attended by Seedy Njie where we discussed the issue of the maternity ward. So Seedy is just trying to manipulate and mislead the Gambian people by politicising the efforts of genuine Gambians who want to give back to the country,” Cham said.

He said if indeed there is ever a grant or plan by government to renovate the facility in Chamen, why was it that no one, including President Barrow, made no mention of this project during the Meet The People Tour. ”It would never have escaped all the speakers there, if it is indeed true,” Cham said.