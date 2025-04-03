Gov’t failure to implement electoral reforms: A betrayal to the struggle

- Advertisement -

By Dr Lamin Keita

The failure of The Gambia government to implement electoral reform represents a profound betrayal to those who sacrificed their lives for democracy, as well as to the diaspora who continue to suffer from political instability.

Electoral reform is not merely a bureaucratic issue; it is a moral obligation that honours the legacy of fallen heroes and supports citizens seeking justice and representation. The Gambia government’s inaction on electoral reform undermines democratic values and disrespects the sacrifices made by countless individuals such as Solo Sandeng. Many brave individuals, especially from UDP party have lost their lives or become physical and mentally harmed fighting for democratic rights, believing in a future where every vote counts, and every voice is heard. Their sacrifices should not be forgotten or taken lightly. By failing to push for necessary reforms, the government neglects its duty to honour these heroes, allowing their struggles to be rendered meaningless in an outdated electoral system (using marbles and attestations to validate one’s eligibility as a voter etc.).

The empirical and conceptual framework of Gambia’s electoral system shows that the government and the opposition do not adequately address the need for electoral reforms. This highlights that citizens, particularly those in the opposition, often overlook the issue of electoral malpractice, which diminishes their chances of winning. Rather than focusing on reforming the necessary electoral process, they resort to crowdsourcing, which, although a creative approach, is insufficient to secure and lead to victory. The oversight underscores a critical flaw and raises questions about African politics and the concept of free and fair elections, especially about the incumbent government. The reality is that the Gambian diaspora, despite its potential, is often treated as a mere afterthought, stripped of the privileges and rights that Gambians residing at home enjoy in shaping our governance. This disconnection fosters a perception of the diaspora as a threat, undermining the valuable contributions they make to our nation’s future.

The diaspora plays a critical role in advocating for change, yet they remain marginalised by an ineffective political system that does not represent their interests or experiences. Many Gambian diaspora face challenges such as disenfranchisement and lack of access to participate in elections from abroad. Our government’s disregard towards implementing electoral reform denies them a voice, further perpetuating feelings of alienation and resentment among those who wish to contribute positively to their home country. This ongoing failure to address electoral reform not only betrays the legacy of those who sacrificed but also weakens the foundation of democracy that The Gambia strives to build. The international community and the regional body of ECOWAS AND AU should watch closely, expecting The Gambia to uphold the principles of democracy and justice that so many have fought for. By delaying these critical reforms, the government risks losing credibility on both a national and global stage. The time has come for decisive action to ensure that every Gambian, regardless of their location, can fully exercise their democratic rights without impediment. Ensuring inclusive and transparent electoral processes is not just a matter of policy but a moral imperative to honour those who have suffered in the pursuit of freedom and equity in the country.

A robust electoral system fosters trust between citizens and their government, ensuring accountability and transparency in leadership. Without these reforms, corruption flourishes while public confidence erodes. The lack of action reflects poorly on Barrow’s governmental integrity and signifies disregard for both past sacrifices and present struggles faced by citizens at home and abroad. It is imperative that reforms are prioritised not just as policy changes but as essential steps toward healing societal wounds. In theory from the French political scientist, Maurice Duverger’s perspective about electoral system, the ongoing failure of Barrow’s government to implement meaningful electoral reform constitutes a betrayal of those who fought bravely for democracy, including many within the diaspora suffering from systemic exclusion. To honour these sacrifices and restore faith in democratic processes, urgent action must be taken toward comprehensive electoral reform—an act that would serve both justice for the fallen and hope for future generations.