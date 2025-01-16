2 GAMBIAN RUNNERS IN DOHA MARATHON TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

Gambian long distance runners Sheriff Sowe and Samba Bah are set to run in the 13th edition of the Doha International Marathon slated for tomorrow Friday, 17 January.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is set to be the largest ever with over 15,000 participants expected. This year’s event also promises a vibrant atmosphere and exciting activities for families. Starting and finishing at Hotel Park, the marathon route along Doha’s picturesque corniche ensures a scenic and safe experience for both runners and spectators.

Sheriff Sowe, a rising star in Gambian athletics, has been making headlines with his recent performances, including a personal best in a 5km race in Qatar. With his relentless determination and impressive form, Sowe is aiming for a podium finish in the half marathon in Doha, to further solidify his reputation as one of The Gambia’s finest athletes.

- Advertisement -

His compatriot Samba Bah, known for his strategic racing style and resilience, is equally prepared to leave his mark. His consistent training and focus have positioned him as a strong contender in this high-stakes race. Fans and supporters back home are eagerly anticipating his performance as he represents The Gambia on this global platform.

The Ooredoo Doha International Half Marathon offers a challenging course that tests the limits of every athlete, but both Sowe and Bah are no strangers to adversity. Their participation not only highlights their individual prowess but also puts Gambian athletics in the spotlight.

The Gambian community and athletics enthusiasts are rallying behind the duo who go by the nicknames “Star Sowe” and “Secret Mission” respectively, confident they will make the nation proud.

- Advertisement -

Gambia Athletes platform