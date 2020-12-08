34 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
POEM

Bond

kawsu
I am Bond

The filtrated filthy cigarette,

I mean the unpleasant cancer stick,

With that nasty niff.

Whenever lit and puff

Fretful and breathless alluring ambiance

And did you know how inhuman I am?

Cruelly, I am calamitous.

I can’t solve your endless grouchy

Neither your tiredly tetchy.

I am Bond

The venomous black mamba

That bluntly bangs your respiratory chamber

With my toothless tongue.

I equipped thy with much financial constraints

Don’t your hygienic health matters?

But intentionally, out of sadistic slatters

Your body looks squeeze and distracted.

Silently start to stay away of me

In order to keep kidneys from transplanting

In other to maintain delicate organs operating.

