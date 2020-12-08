I am Bond
The filtrated filthy cigarette,
I mean the unpleasant cancer stick,
With that nasty niff.
Whenever lit and puff
Fretful and breathless alluring ambiance
And did you know how inhuman I am?
Cruelly, I am calamitous.
I can’t solve your endless grouchy
Neither your tiredly tetchy.
I am Bond
The venomous black mamba
That bluntly bangs your respiratory chamber
With my toothless tongue.
I equipped thy with much financial constraints
Don’t your hygienic health matters?
But intentionally, out of sadistic slatters
Your body looks squeeze and distracted.
Silently start to stay away of me
In order to keep kidneys from transplanting
In other to maintain delicate organs operating.
