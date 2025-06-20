Bread prices increase

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Bread prices are set to be increased in the country effective 1st July, 2025, the Ministry of Trade announced yesterday. Consequently, the price of a 60g loaf of ‘Senfour’ will be increased from D10 to D12 while a 190g loaf of the traditionally made tapalapa will also be increased from D10 to D12 across the country.

The ministry said this increment was informed by a collection of inputs on the cost structure of bread production from bakeries across the country and was made taking into consideration the concerns of both the bakers and consumers and follows a series of engagements involving the Consumer Protection Commission and the Consumer Consortium.

The ministry also disclosed that sales of bread at bakeries will remain at D10 per loaf and D120 per dozen. It added that there would be strict monitoring to ensure bakers comply with the agreed weights and those found in violation will be dealt with accordingly.