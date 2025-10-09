Brikama alkalo dies

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Jerreh Ba Bojang, the alkalo of Brikama, has died. He passed away on Tuesday night at Brikama after a brief illness, aged 79. He was the successor of the late Alhagie Dembo Santang Bojang. He took office in late 2023.

The late alkalo was widely respected for his leadership and service to the Brikama community. His death has left residents in deep sorrow as many continue to pay tribute to his contributions and legacy.

The late alkalo worked with the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) from 1981-2022 and upon retirement, he worked as a tailor and was also a youth leader.

One of his sons, Abubacarr Bojang, described him as a man of wisdom, peaceful and loved his family and people.

He was laid to rest yesterday afternoon.