BRUFUT MEETS KOMBO EAST IN SUPER NAWETTAN OPENER

Kombo East will begin their title defence in the Super Nawettan on Sunday, more than three years since they won the cup and kept it by default- because of Covid pandemic and lack of playing grounds, that halted the championship for three years.

The champions face Brufut, semi-finalist in 2012 and a top gunner in the West Coast region where recently they reached the semis in the regional zonal championship.

The match will be played at the Box Bar in Brikama, one of the only three venues selected to host the championship this year. The match kicks of at 4:30 PM