Burglar sent down for 7 years

By Aisha Tamba

Magistrate Ebrima Colley of the Kanifing Court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Edrisa Badjie to seven years imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing items valued at D262,000.

Badjie was seen in a CCTV footage breaking into a house at about 3am at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe and stealing D10,000 cash, an iPhone x5 max mobile valued at D30,000, a Samsung smartphone, and two handbags.

In his plea of mitigation, the convict urged the court to temper justice with mercy stating that he is the breadwinner of his family. “I don’t know how they will survive without me,” he lamented.

In his judgment, Magistrate Colley said the convict planned and executed the burglary over a number of days. “He was very comfortable when he was willfully damaging another person’s property and entered there to steal… The accused person is clearly seen in the CCTV footage burgling the complainant’s sitting room door with different tools and entering with the intention to steal.”

The magistrate then sentenced Badjie to six years imprisonment at Mile 2 and fined D27,000 as damages in default to serve an additional jail term.

Sub-Inspector L Gomez was the police prosecutor.