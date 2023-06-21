Businessman commended for empowering Gambian women

By Fatou Saho

The founder and CEO of Njie Charakh World Market has received commendations for his support to Gambian women and the physically disabled community.

Last Week, CEO Njie started a three-month intensive entrepreneurship training for 150 businesswomen in Kanifing.

The training which targets 600 businesswomen every year focus on entrepreneurship, startups and skills.

Alieu Bittaye, a beneficiary and staff of the association of the physically disabled, expressed gratitude over the opportunity presented to him by Njie Charakh. He lamented the plight of the physically disabled in the country, saying they continue to suffer from discrimination and lack opportunities.

“We are proud of the opportunity presented to us by Mr Njie and we want to assure him that his investment will not go in vain,” he said.

He said Mr Njie personally visited their office to offer them the opportunity.

“That shows how considerate he is and we really appreciate his goodwill.”

He added that the training will help participants understand how to start a business and be successful.

“We are really enjoying the experience,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Awa Bojang of Nema, said she was running a petty business before she was introduced to Njie Charakh.

She said that is how she started collecting goods from Njie Charakh.

“That’s how I started and thanks to him today, I have established myself,” she said.

Turning to the training, Madam Bojang said she has learned a lot.

“I have been in business for years but I have never got to know some of the things I am learning in this training,” she disclosed.

She urged her fellow women to get into business and help themselves.

The beneficiaries commended Njie Charakh for being considerate to the plights of the poor especially women and the physically disabled.

Njie is also credited for offering the best prizes to petty traders and majority of those who started their business through him are now well established.