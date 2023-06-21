NAM tells APRC factions to end hostility

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Jeshwang has advised the Fabakary Tombong Jatta led faction and that of Yaya Tamba – opposed to any coalition with the ruling NPP – to cease their hostilities.

In October 2021, APRC founder and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh controversially dismissed the FTJ executive and replaced it with a new executive after they announced an alliance with President Barrow’s NPP. Since then, the rivalry between the two sides remains bitter.

Last month, the party’s deputy leader, Ousman Rambo Jatta hinted that the factions will soon reconcile.

But speaking in a Star FM Wake-up Gambia Show to be aired today, Sheriff Sarr, the NAM for Jeshwang, said reconciliation between the two factions should be considered a matter of urgency.

“We should come together and end all our differences for the interest of this country. That is what the Gambian people want and anybody who thinks otherwise must have a personal interest. We are working on it and God willing we will come together,” he said.

He said the party should by now start its resurrection process and build on its gains.

Demolition

He assured individuals whose properties were demolished in Jeshwang for the OIC roads construction project that they will be compensated.

He said as the vice chair of the committee responsible for that, he will do his utmost to ensure that all those who are affected are compensated.

Economy

Commenting on the country’s economic challenges, Sarr said the government should stop using the Ukraine crises and Covid-19 as an excuse to mask their failures.

“We cannot continue to put all our blame on Ukraine and covid-19. We should try and proffer our own solutions to our problems and stop blaming our predicaments on others. We have enough land to cultivate enough rice and other commodities to feed our people,” he said.

He said the country could even invite investors to invest in it’s agriculture sector.