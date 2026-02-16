Caf champions’ league: Esperance join Stade Malien in quarter-finals, Al-Hilal top Group C as Sundowns sink MC Alger to advance

- Advertisement -

Al-Hilal of Sudan clinched top spot in Group C of the CAF Champions League while Mamelodi Sundowns sealed qualification in second place after a decisive final round that saw MC Alger eliminated on Saturday.

The Sudanese champions edged Saint Eloi Lupopo 1-0 to finish on 11 points, two clear of Sundowns, who produced a commanding 2-0 victory over MC Alger to reach nine points and secure the remaining quarter-final berth.

With all four teams entering Matchday 6 still in contention, the group delivered tension until the final whistle.

Al Hilal 1-0 Saint Eloi Lupopo

In Omdurman, Al-Hilal knew victory would guarantee first place regardless of events elsewhere. They took control midway through the first half when Stephen Ebola struck in the 26th minute, firing a powerful low effort beyond the Lupopo goalkeeper to settle nerves inside the stadium.

The contest was far from straightforward. Mohamed Abdel Rahman Gharbal had earlier appealed for a penalty in the 18th minute after going down inside the area, but play was waved on. Lupopo’s challenge grew harder just before half-time when Bedi Junior was sent off for a second yellow card after pulling an opponent’s shirt.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Congolese side thought they had equalised in the 72nd minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Moments later, Hilal were reduced to ten men themselves when Salah Adel received a red card in the 76th minute, setting up a tense finale. However, the Sudanese side held firm to preserve their narrow advantage and confirm qualification as group winners.

Mamelodi Sundownws 2-0 MC Alger

Meanwhile in Pretoria, Sundowns wasted no time asserting themselves against MC Alger. Colombian forward Brian Leon Muniz opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, reacting quickest to a rebound from the Algerian goalkeeper to give the South African side an early breakthrough.

Knowing only a win would guarantee progression, Sundowns maintained control and doubled their lead in the 64th minute. Muniz again proved decisive, meeting a low cross inside the area and finishing clinically to complete his brace and effectively end MC Alger’s hopes.

The Algerian side, who began the day with seven points, pushed forward in search of a lifeline but were met by disciplined defending and tactical maturity from Sundowns. The final whistle confirmed their elimination, while the South African champions advanced with confidence.

The final standings see Al-Hilal top with 11 points, Sundowns second on nine, MC Alger third with seven, and Lupopo bottom on five.

Hilal progress as group winners and will face one of the runners-up from the other sections, while Sundowns must prepare for a potentially tougher draw against one of the competition’s group leaders.

Group C, finely balanced throughout the campaign, delivered drama to the end — and two worthy quarter-finalists.

Esperance 2-0 Petro Atletico

Esperance secured their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with a commanding 2-0 victory over Petro Atletico, while Stade Malien confirmed top spot in Group D after edging Simba SC 1-0 in the final round of matches on Saturday.

The Tunisian giants delivered under pressure at the Rades Stadium, producing a composed second-half display to eliminate the Angolan side and finish second in the group.

After a cautious first half marked by disciplined defending and limited clear chances, the breakthrough arrived immediately after the restart. Aboubacar Diakité struck in the 46th minute, capitalising on sustained pressure to give Esperance the lead and swing momentum firmly in their favour.

As Petro committed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, gaps began to appear at the back. Jacques Diarra exploited one such opening in the 81st minute, finishing confidently to double Esperance’s advantage and extinguish any lingering doubts about qualification.

The result lifts Esperance to nine points, securing second place behind Stade Malien, who concluded the group stage with 11 points.

Stade Malien 1-0 Simba

In Bamako, Stade Malien underlined their consistency with a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania’s Simba SC.

Anicet Wara scored as early as the fourth minute, handing the hosts a perfect start and allowing them to control proceedings.

Simba, already facing a difficult task, struggled to recover from the early setback.

The final standings see Stade Malien top with 11 points, Esperance second with nine, Petro Atletico third on six and Simba bottom with five.

For Esperance and Stade Malien, attention now turns to the quarter-final draw.