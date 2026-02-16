THE YOUNG GAMBIAN TARGETED BY SWISS CLUBS

- Advertisement -

Sedi Kinteh is catching the eye of Swiss clubs. The 19-year-old Gambian defender, currently playing for Tromsø in Norway, is being closely monitored by FC Basel and Young Boys, both eager to strengthen their central defense.

Known for his physical strength and exceptional speed, Kinteh has quickly made a strong impression since joining Tromsø. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested, but the English clubs will have to wait until the summer before making a move.

In Switzerland, the transfer window remains open until February 16, giving Basel and Young Boys the opportunity to negotiate. Tromsø is reportedly asking between 4 and 5 million euros for their promising defender. Sedi Kinteh is under contract with Tromsø until 2029, ensuring the Norwegian club maintains a strong position in negotiations and paving the way for a well-considered transfer.

Yahoo sports