Join celebration of freedom and traditions on Gambia Independence Day: 1xBet greets you with hot promo and exclusive quiz!

February 18 is an important date for every member of our community and the country as a whole. On this day, Gambia gained independence, starting a new chapter in its history as a sovereign state. 1xBet.gm honors the traditions and is happy to join the freedom celebration. The company congratulates all Gambians on the holiday and will surprise them with hot treats on this special day.

1xBet exclusive quiz – celebration highlight

Gambians know that the real festival of bright emotions starts after the ceremonies and parades, when people go out into their city streets to fully enjoy the festive vibe and share this special moment with their community.

Cultural shows, music, and dance performances have always been an important part of Gambia’s Independence Day celebration, but this year, 1xBet will add an exclusive quiz to the traditional program. Be part of a new, exciting story and show your cleverness.

No boredom on Gambia’s Independence Day

On the eve of the holiday, 1xBet launches a special deposit promo that will add excitement and boost the thrill. To participate in the event, you need to:

Sign up/log in on the 1xBet website or mobile app. Click the “Take Part” button on the bonus offer page. During the promo period from February 16 to 19, deposit at least 200 GMD.

For their activity, the player will get up to 10% of their deposit amount as a promo code. The promo is special because there is no limit on the number of gifts, as the user can receive cash rewards daily.

To use the promo code, you need to bet its amount as an accumulator of 4 or more sports games. Events from Prematch and Live modes are eligible, as long as each has odds of at least 1.6.

Celebrate this Independence Day with your people and create unforgettable moments with 1xBet Gambia!