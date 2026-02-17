Barrow launches electricity at Kampasa

- Advertisement -

Press release

A new milestone was achieved in Kampassa on Saturday, West Coast Region, as President Adama Barrow continued the nationwide electricity inauguration series—bringing reliable and sustainable power to communities long awaiting connection to the national grid.

Residents of Kampasa and nearby settlements gathered with excitement as new transmission lines were energised, connecting homes, schools, health centres, and local businesses for the first time. The atmosphere was filled with joy, music, and heartfelt appreciation as families celebrated this major step toward improved living standards.

The event also welcomed an Ecowas representative, who acknowledged The Gambia’s significant progress under the regional electricity access programme. As part of the day’s activities, the ECOWEcowas representative switched on transformers in Jonkel, Chabai, and Wassadu, extending the impact of the project to additional communities.

This development falls under the Ecowas Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOREAP), jointly implemented by MOPEM and Nawec, which is expanding electricity to 719 communities nationwide. With national electrification increasing from 73% to 90%, more than 52,000 additional households now have access to electricity—bringing The Gambia closer to achieving Universal Access to Electricity by 2026, ahead of the global SDG 7 target.

President Barrow reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to ensuring that every community, regardless of size or location, benefits from modern and reliable electricity—demonstrating the power of strong partnerships and sustained national investment.

Representatives from the European Investment Bank (EIB), European Union (EU), World Bank, and Ecowas highlighted the importance of these energy investments in supporting rural economies, improving education and healthcare delivery, and driving long‑term national development.