Remapsen hosts media forum on NTDs in Benin

The African media network for the promotion of health and environment (REMAPSEN) has organised its 4th Media Forum on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The forum attracted participants from over 20 countries, alongside more than 100 virtual attendees across the African continent.

In his welcome remarks, Remapsen President Mr Youssouf Bamba highlighted the critical role of the media in tackling NTDs, noting that these diseases often lack media visibility.

He emphasised that journalists are not merely observers but essential actors in the fight against NTDs. “This is a critical moment for NTDs in Africa, a moment that demands renewed commitment. The media must lead the change”

Bamba added that, through the forum, Remapsen aims to amplify African voices, transform narratives, enhance political commitment, and boost grassroots engagement. “Together, we can reduce the scourge and ensure an NTD-free Africa,”

Declaring the Forum open, Deputy Minister of Health of Benin Republic, Assavedo Sibylle, stressed that NTDs have been declared a public health emergency in the country.

She further noted that Benin is on the verge of being declared free of lymphatic filariasis.

Sibylle highlighted the importance of Africa building capacity to mobilise domestic financing and foster innovative and responsible partnerships.

In his goodwill message, WHO Benin Country Office Representative, Dr Konan Konami Jean,described the forum as symbolic, coinciding with global celebrations of NTDs Day.

He highlighted that NTDs are linked to structural inequality and social injustice, which in turn have major health implications. Dr Konami affirmed WHO’s commitment to support Remapsen and African countries in the fight against NTDs.

Speak Up Africa’s Partnership Director, Sophietou Diop, described Remapsen’s media forum as the first of its kind focused on NTDs.

She emphasised that the forum will explore strategies for effective public advocacy and engagement, ensuring that disease prevention reaches decision-makers.

Diop stressed the inevitability of these diseases in certain contexts but noted that proper precautions, social protection, and continued community engagement can significantly contribute to their eradication.

Paradogm News reports that, the forum was organised by Remapsen in partnership with Speak Up Africa, with support from WHO, Gates Foundation, OSCA, and other partners.