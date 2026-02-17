ChildFund donates medical items to Bansang hospital

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The ChildFund has boosted medical supply in Bansang General Hospital through its Gifts-In-Kind (GIK) program, partnering with the Ministry of Health to enhance healthcare services. The donation includes essential medical supplies, such as multiple vitamin supplements for pregnant women, which have been a timely and welcome addition.

Pharmacist Paul Chidi praised the donation, saying it has helped address challenges in providing patient care, particularly for pregnant women.



The supplements have substituted Folio Acid (FIFA) for pregnant women, benefiting many patients and improving healthcare outcomes.

The hospital has also supported nearby facilities with the donated medical supplies, extending the reach of ChildFund’s efforts.

The hospital staff expressed profound gratitude for ChildFund’s support, urging them to continue donating essential medical supplies, including vitamins and other critical items. “We need more items like vitamins and other medical supplies,” Pharmacist Chidi emphasised.