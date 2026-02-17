spot_img
spot_img
23.6 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia National news

ChildFund donates medical items to Bansang hospital

- Advertisement -
Oli 12

By Olimatou Coker

The ChildFund has boosted medical supply in Bansang General Hospital through its Gifts-In-Kind (GIK) program, partnering with the Ministry of Health to enhance healthcare services. The donation includes essential medical supplies, such as multiple vitamin supplements for pregnant women, which have been a timely and welcome addition.

Pharmacist Paul Chidi praised the donation, saying it has helped address challenges in providing patient care, particularly for pregnant women.

- Advertisement -

The supplements have substituted Folio Acid (FIFA) for pregnant women, benefiting many patients and improving healthcare outcomes.

The hospital has also supported nearby facilities with the donated medical supplies, extending the reach of ChildFund’s efforts.

The hospital staff expressed profound gratitude for ChildFund’s support, urging them to continue donating essential medical supplies, including vitamins and other critical items. “We need more items like vitamins and other medical supplies,” Pharmacist Chidi emphasised.

Previous article
Remapsen hosts media forum on NTDs in Benin
Next article
Chief Justice warns politicians against actions likely to disturb peaceful elections
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions