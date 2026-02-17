Chief Justice warns politicians against actions likely to disturb peaceful elections

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

As Gambians goes to the polls to elect a new president in December, the chief justice of The Gambia Hassan B Jallow has called on politicians, political parties, their sponsors and the media to assist voters to make an informed choice based on relevant issues. He said everyone must avoid tribal, ethnic, sectional or religious divisions and actions which may disturb the peace or result in violence during elections.

Speaking at the national dialogue yesterday, CJ Jallow said elections are a gateway to democracy to enable people to reach the destination of peace and progress. “And pursuant to our constitution and other laws, the eligible citizens of this country in the exercise of their sovereign right to self-governance and self-determination will be selecting their representatives on the basis of universal adult suffrage. As a nation we have accumulated tremendous experience in elections and in referenda since the advent of independence in 1965. And overall it has been an experience of which we should all be proud for its fairness and for its reflection of the popular will,” he said

He said in this regard, all citizens, voters, candidates, political parties, the IEC, the media and all others including the judiciary all have a role to play in this process and needs to commit themselves to ensuring that the election process remains free, fair and peaceful and that it be held in conformity with our laws.

“The language and rhetoric of the political campaign, our political life and activity while necessarily critical, must remain courteous, respectful and devoid of hate: We must promote national unity and solidarity and avoid tribal, ethnic, sectional or religious divisions,” he reiterated. In that way he added, “I am confident that we will successfully navigate as we have done many at times in the past this important gateway to democracy.”