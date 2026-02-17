131 clearing agents licenced in Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Association of Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agencies (ACCFA) have registered one hundred and thirty one (131) agents in the country.

Lamin Basse Bojang, the Assistant Secretary General of ACCFA made these revelations at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) over the weekend at the National Nutrition Agency.

The meeting brought together clearing agents and key stakeholders to device strategies for the development of the association

Bojang said his executive has issued official staff identification cards to promote professionalism and proper identification.

“I am pleased to report that nearly 99 per cent of our members are now issued with ID cards. These cards are now officially recognised by all key stakeholders, including the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Albayrak, the customs department at the seaport, the GRA long room among others. They are now used for staff verification during document processing and daily operational activities,” he said.

Bojang said the association has achieved significant improvement, chief among which is the container turnaround time, which has become more efficient and predictable.

“These improvements have eased operational challenges for many members. However, one major challenge remains with Maersk Line, concerning the increase in container deposits. The deposit level introduced is very high and beyond the capacity of many clearing agents,” Bojang lamented.

He urged members to continue conducting their business with discipline, honesty and professionalism.