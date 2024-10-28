Catch Them Young, partners end boot camp for 20 rural girls

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of events marking the International Day of the Girl, Catch Them Young—The Gambia, in partnership with Unicef, UNFPA, and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, recently concluded a five-day boot camp for 20 rural girls.

Held at the Bakadagi Hotel, the initiative aims to empower girls with coding and digital literacy skills as well as knowledge on their rights. The participants were taken through different site visits for hands-on learning experiences and had the opportunity to sit down and have conversations with successful women in various professions about their journey and challenges as a source of inspiration and empowerment.

Tuti Drammeh, a volunteer with Catch Them Young—The Gambia, said it has been an absolute privilege to witness the incredible journey of these young participants.

“We have watched them during the practical sessions, taking detailed notes, supporting one another, and growing more confident with each passing day. The way they have engaged with our mentors and women leaders has been brilliant,” she said.

She added that the participants have proven that statistics about girls’ limited access to education, excessive domestic work burden, and internet accessibility gaps don’t define their potential.

“You have shown that with the right support and opportunities, girls can dream big and achieve even bigger,” she added.

She commended the United Nations for their invaluable support.

Karl Fredrick Paul, the UN country representative, said the inclusive approach demonstrated during the camp is a clear manifestation of the UN’s unwavering commitment to leaving no one behind in delivering programs that will shape lives forever.

“What makes this initiative particularly compelling is its comprehensive approach to empowerment. From building leadership skills to understanding fundamental rights, from exploring STEM careers to mastering coding skills. We are equipping these young women with the digital tools and competencies needed for the 21st century,” he said.

He said the UN remains steadfast in its support for such transformative initiatives.

“This boot camp exemplifies the true spirit of the 2030 Agenda and its central promise to leave no one behind,” he added.

Nafisa Binte Shafique, the Unicef country representative, said the Gambia’s Women and Children Acts demonstrate how serious the government is about empowering women and girls.

“We need to provide education and skills for every single girl in this country. We also need to ensure that they have access to health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and protection from any form of harmful violence,” she said.