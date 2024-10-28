GNOC ELECTION NOMINEES UNVEILED

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia National Olympics Committee GNOC) has unveiled nomination for its elections which pits Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) president, Bai Dodou Jallow against business tycoon Muhammed Jagana for the position of president. Incumbent president Beatrice Allen is not running.

Bai Dodou was nominated by 10 Olympic Sports Associations and 6 non-Olympic sports associations, including few influential Olympic bodies.

On the other hand, Jagana received nominations from seven Olympic Sports Associations.

Jagana is the 1st vice president of The Gambia Karate Association. Down the ladder Lamin King Colley, President of the Gambia Handball Association, has been nominated as 1st Vice President by associations from both Jagana and Bai Dodou’s camps, meaning both teams want him as vice president.

Three associations — the Gambia National Paralympics Committee (GNPC), Special Olympics, and the Gambia Chess Association have not put forward any nominations. Meanwhile, reports indicate that University Sports and Combined Services Associations are removed from the voter list, though confirmation of these adjustments is pending, as these changes could influence voting dynamics.

The 23 November elections would substantially impact the direction of the GNOC in the years ahead, as both candidates have proposed distinct visions for Gambian sports.

Muhammad Jagana’s team

1. Muhammad M. Jagana – President

2. Lamin King Colley – 1st Vice President

3. Saul Frazer – 2nd Vice President

4. Fatim Badjie – Secretary General

5. Mass Manjang – Treasurer

6. Members – Timothy Colley, Gheran Senghore, Momodou S. Ceesay.

Bai Dodou Jallow’s team

1. Bai Dodou Jallow – President

2. Lamin King Colley – 1st Vice President

3. Bakary K. Jammeh – 2nd Vice President

4. Yorro Njie – Secretary General

5. Bai Madi Ceesay – Treasurer

6. Bakeba BKS Susso – Member

7. Abdoulie Kah – Member

8. Amie Jabang – Member