City of Banjul
Monday, October 28, 2024
Sports

MoYS presents D1M – support to scrabble association

The Gambia Scrabble Association is in Rwanda participating in the 15th Africa Scrabble Championship. The event, which has already started in Kagali, brought together leading African countries in the sport to slug it out fo the continental trophy.

The Gambia has a proud record in the scrabble with many outstanding performances at regional level.

The Ministry of Youth & Sports is proud to support the team’s participation to the tune of One Million Dalasis (D1,000 000).

We wish the team the very best in their championship.

MoYS

