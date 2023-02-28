CDS Drammeh wins African peace award

By Omar Bah

Gambian army chief Yakuba Drammeh has been awarded the African Peace and Security Leader of The Year award for 2022 by the African Leadership Organisation at a ceremony held on Saturday in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Lieutenant General Drammeh beat the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the CDS of Rwandan’s defence force, General Jean Bosco Kazura to the prestigious award.

The GAF boss emerged victorious with over seventy percent of the vote cast to become the eleventh winner of the award which is reserved annually for leading African personalities who contribute positively towards promoting the continent’s progress and completely altering Africa’s perceived negative image.