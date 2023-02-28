Mansea Beach Hotel appeals court ruling in staff dismissal case

By Bruce Asemota

The management of Mansea beach hotel has filed an appeal at the high court urging the court to put aside a Kanifing Industrial Tribunal ruling in a suit brought by Sainey Marenah, a cook at the hotel.

Mr Marenah was dismissed from the hotel in November 2015 for failing to serve a guest who ordered chicken moments after he (Marenah) collected money from the hotel’s cashier to buy chicken.

A few weeks following his dismissal, Mr Marenah reported the matter to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Secretariat and the management of Mansea beach were invited to a meeting and advised to pay him his dues but they refused to adhere to the advice.

Marenah then reported the matter to the Kanifing Industrial Tribunal for redress. The tribunal then entered a judgment in favor of Mr Marenah and ordered Mansea beach hotel to pay him D41,250 for his five and a half months salary. The tribunal also ordered Mansea beach to pay him D7, 500 per month from November, 2015 to 2nd May, 2019, when judgment was delivered. The hotel was also ordered to pay him D51,600 as cost for materials.

Unsatisfied with the judgment, the hotel decided to file an appeal to challenge the decision.