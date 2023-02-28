Survey reveals ‘extreme’ disapproval of BAC’s service delivery

By Aisha Tamba

A survey conducted by respected research institute, CepRass, has revealed that hundred percent of West Coast Region residents who participated in the survey are “extremely” dissatisfied with Brikama Area Council’s service provision.

The citizen’s report card (CRC) survey focused on the overall performance of councils’ service delivery to communities across Banjul, Brikama and Kanifing.

According to the findings, the Brikama Area Council recorded the highest level of dissatisfaction among citizens regarding its overall service delivery to the communities. The report stated that hundred percent of respondents in the area are “extremely” dissatisfied with council’s overall service provision while eleven percent said they have no idea.

The report recommended urgent actions to address the issue.

The report further highlighted that thirteen percent of respondents reported that they are satisfied with the services provided by BAC to their communities while seventy percent indicated poor service provision with room for improvement

The report further revealed that twenty-one percent of respondents reported that they are satisfied with the services provided by councils to their communities but there is room for improvement while sixty percent indicated poor service provision with room for improvement, and ten percent extremely dissatisfied and nine percent said they have no idea.

Banjul

In Banjul, the survey highlighted that thirty-nine percent of respondents reported that they are satisfied with the services provided by Banjul City Council, BCC, to their communities while fifteen percent indicated poor service provision and sixteen percent said they have no idea.

KMC

In the Kanifing Municipal Council, the report added that forty-eight of respondents reported that they are satisfied with the services provided by the council to their communities, fifteen percent indicated poor service provision while seventy-three percent said they have no idea.

Also, in Banjul, forty percent of respondents rated BCC’s overall service delivery performance as very good, thirty-three said it is fair while five percent indicated poor performance.