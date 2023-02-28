Audiomack partners Africell to improve music streaming to subscribers

Press release

Africa’s leading music streaming platform, Audiomack, has partnered with a leading African mobile network operator, Africell, to enhance music streaming accessibility to subscribers in The Gambia. This landmark partnership will provide subscribers who experience data restrictions with convenient and unlimited access to premium music content on the Audiomack platform at no extra cost.

Through this partnership brokered by VAS provider Olcoms, Africell subscribers who purchase multiple daily and weekly passes using designated Africell short codes are granted extra validity days to access the Audiomack platform.

Speaking about the collaboration, the Manager of Finance & Corporate Strategy, James Wolf, explained that the partnership opens new opportunities for the music-streaming giant to expand access to new users and allows Audiomack to continue improving its consumer experience, two of its core operational values, she said.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Africell in the Gambia as it will seamlessly improve the music streaming experience, while also tackling the challenges of high data costs incurred by our listeners. This partnership is a key milestone for Audiomack’s continued global expansion and its commitment to providing accessibility to optimal music content and entertainment for all”, she said.

Chief Commercial Officer of Africell The Gambia, George Khairallah, said: “We are delighted to launch this partnership with Audiomack, which provides our subscribers with even more value in the form of optimal access to unlimited music content and entertainment. Africell enjoys striking creative partnerships with other organizations pushing for digital change in Africa, Audiomack’s innovative and user-first approach matches our own”.

In line with its dedication to upscaling seamless user experiences and increasing limitless music accessibility to Africans, Audiomack remains committed to delivering impactful initiatives through strategic partnerships.

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. Download the Audiomack app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Africell provides fast, reliable, low-cost mobile network coverage and related technology services to more than 16 million subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa. It currently operates in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. Africell is US-owned, headquartered in London, and employs more than 10,000 people. Africell invests in social and cultural initiatives through the Africell Impact Foundation. For more information, visit www.africell.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.