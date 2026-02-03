CEPRASS SAYS FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION SHOULD BE NATIONAL PRIORITY

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Centre for Policy Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass) has noted that the fight against corruption should be a top national priority, warning that persistent graft threatens economic growth and public trust in institutions.

In a strongly worded statement contained in its recent governance polling, CepRass said in view of the prevailing dissatisfaction with the response measures to the fight against corruption, it is recommended that more stringent institutional frameworks be employed.

“This can be achieved by strengthening autonomous anti-corruption bodies, the development and implementation of anti-corruption laws, and increased transparency in public decision-making and expenditure.”

The centre also urged political parties, political candidates, and policymakers to take a thoughtful and considered approach to the findings.

“The results of this report are very important for understanding voters’ concerns and expectations regarding governance and leadership. Engagement with the large number of undecided voters also reflects a demand for more nuanced policy stands and genuine reform promises, especially from the major political opponents.”

According to CepRass, engagement activities with the undecided voters, especially women, young people, and urban residents, should be policy-based rather than rhetoric-led.

“The findings underscore the need to put new emphasis on reforms in governance, particularly in the areas of national unity, efficiency of institutions, economic governance, employment generation, and public security,” CepRass said.

The report added that economic dissatisfaction and unemployment, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, seem to emerge as important concerns.

“The high-priority investments should focus on job creation, small and medium enterprise development, and economic growth initiatives that would have a direct positive impact on citizens’ lives. The fear of a lack of national unity could be a concern, prompting the need to adopt policies and strategies to ensure national inclusion.”

Given the critical role of media, particularly social media, in political awareness, CepRass added, “There is a need to pursue efforts to improve access to various media platforms while maintaining the legal guarantees of freedom of expression. There is also a need to promote responsible journalism.”

In general, CepRass added, “The results show that there is a need for a more responsive form of governance that is attuned to the concerns of the citizens. The political leadership and institutions need to focus on listening to citizens’ grievances and translating public opinion into action.”