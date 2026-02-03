Barrow predicts 5,000 jobs from new hospitality project

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has described the Temple Tree Hospitality Development Project in Tanji as a potential creator of 5000 jobs in addition to $50 million expected in tourism revenue and destination spending annually.

He made these predictions while presiding over the foundation stone laying ceremony on Saturday at Tanji.

The project is built by private investors in partnership with the Gambia Government.

The president added that the investment will boost the country’s capacity to host 200,000 tourists each year.

Mr Barrow said the current National Development Plan 2023-2027 envisages that tourism is not merely an industry for The Gambia but a strategic driver of national development, and it is within this policy framework that the Temple Tree Hospitality Development Project is very much welome.

“This is a high profile proposal for a misused tourism and lifestyle destination. And it is designed to integrate hotels, residencies, tourism services, retail, wellness, training and community infrastructure. As such it is expected to help create and sustain a year round destination and set a new benchmark for tourism development in The Gambia,” President Barrow said.

He also disclosed that the project is estimated to contribute more than $200 million in foreign exchange value over time and it is structured to deliver early economic benefits.

“During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate between 500 and 1500 direct jobs within the first 24 months alongside thousands of indirect opportunities across the supply chain. When fully operational, the Temple Tree Hospitality is projected to sustain about 1500 permanent/direct jobs and around 4000 indirect jobs nationwide. The establishment of Tanji Hospitality and Tourism Academy as part of this project is envisaged to provide international standard training for Gambian youths. In the months ahead, we look forward to increased demand for local supplies in the fisheries, agriculture, transport and other sectors,” Barrow said.