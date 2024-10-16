CG Darboe inspires Supdeco Banjul campus graduates

- Advertisement -

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, Tuesday delivered an inspiring speech at the Supdeco Campus Banjul and MDI graduation.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Centre, the graduation was witnessed by the Minister of Higher Education, senior government functionaries and families of the graduates.

“Today is a momentous occasion, not only for the graduands but also for their families and loved ones. As you celebrate this milestone in your academic journey, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on reaching this milestone,” CG Darboe said.

- Advertisement -

He acknowledged the tremendous support the graduates received from their families and sponsors who have invested countless hours and resources in their education.

“To the graduating class of 2024, as you embark on this new chapter of your lives, I encourage you to find your purpose and pursue it with determination and commitment. Remember, success is not always about achieving a certain position or title; it’s about making a positive impact on the world around you.

“As you may know, my entire life has been dedicated to public service. There is no greater honor than serving one’s country, and I encourage you to consider a career in public office,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He reminded the graduates that public service is a path of sacrifice and commitment, but it is also one of immense fulfilment.

“It is my firm belief that for any nation to develop, it is imperative that individuals with the requisite skills and knowledge make the sacrfifice to contribute their own quota to national development. The Gambia needs dedicated and talented individuals to help unlock its full potential. As you face challenges and obstacles in your professional journeys, remember that perseverance is key.”

Read the full speech tomorrow.