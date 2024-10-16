Assembly Clerk Sise to retire

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A new Clerk is set to be appointed by the National Assembly to replace Momodou A Sise who is

set to retire in December after serving for about six years.

The Assembly will hold an extraordinary session on Saturday to consider and approve appointment of a new Clerk. The new man for the job is likely to come from among three deputy clerks; Daniel Cardos, deputy for legislative business and programmes, Buba Jatta deputy for administration and finance and Kalipha MM Mbye deputy for legal and procedural matters.

The outgoing Clerk Sise replaced the late Dodou C.M Kebbeh who was the longest serving Clerk of the National Assembly after his tenure ended in March 2018.

Sise holds a Master’s degree in management and served in public institutions, like the department of Internal Audit, the Ministry of Trade before serving the National Assembly.

Sise also served in various positions at the National Assembly ranging from Accountant, Senior Assistant Clerk and Deputy Clerk-Administration and Finance, which he held for about 10 years before being appointed Clerk.