Deputy Speaker addresses Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting

By Omar Bah

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, yesterday addressed the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting.

In his speech, Njie highlighted The Gambia’s commitment to gender equality and expressed concerns over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, describing them as severe human rights violations.

This follows his previous address at the 146th IPU meeting in Manama, Bahrain, where he also represented The Gambia.

The meeting is organised under the theme: “Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future”.

“As we gather today for another crucial session to address a global imperative: harnessing science, technology, and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future: we are reminded of our collective responsibility to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable institutions at all levels,” he said.

DS Njie said global challenges ranging from pandemics to climate change and cyber threats—transcend national borders.

“This is why international cooperation is critical for harnessing the full potential of STI. On the home front, the government of the Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, is committed to achieving universal access to electricity, aiming for 100% coverage by mid-2025,” he stated.

He added that the 23MW Jambur Solar Power Plant, completed in 2023, is a landmark achievement in expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Gambia offers the world valuable lessons in community-based natural resource management and climate resilience. In 2017, The Gambia gained global recognition for being one of the few nations to meet its national climate goals under the Paris Agreement,” he added.

Njie went on: “Our climate leadership continues with our second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC2), which outlines our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 49.7% by 2030, focusing on key sectors such as energy, waste management, and agriculture.”

By leveraging STI, he added, the Gambia has adopted renewable energy solutions, including the 20MW solar PV plant under the Gambia Renewable Energy Program (GREP).

“Under the leadership of President Barrow, the government has also digitalised social protection systems, aligning with the global agenda to harness STI in achieving SDG 1, which aims to eradicate poverty. The Gambia Social Protection Single Registry, launched in 2021 with support from the World Bank, serves as a unified database identifying vulnerable households nationwide. This system ensures that key social protection programs, such as cash transfers and entrepreneurial loans, reach those most in need,” he added.

Palestine

“We cannot discuss the future of peace and sustainability without addressing the grave injustices in Palestine. The ongoing carnage against the Palestinian people is not just a political issue but a profound human rights crisis. The ceaseless bombings, forced displacements, and destruction of homes and health facilities result in the deaths of thousands, including innocent women and children.”

“We call on the United Nations Security Council to end the politicisation of the global body and to act within the ethos and values of its founding fathers. We urge the international community to adopt a unified resolution recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state under the two-state solution, in accordance with previous UN resolutions.”