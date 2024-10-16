29.2 C
Senegal, Gambia environment agencies to sign MoU

A delegation from the Société nationale de gestion intégrée des déchets (SONAGED) of Senegal arrived in Banjul yesterday on a working visit as guest of the GambiaNational Environment Agency NEA. 

During the visit, the two institutions will sign a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony today Wednesday. The MoU would be signed between the Director General of SONAGED and the Executive Director of the NEA, at a ceremony to be witnessed by the Senegalese High Commissioner Bassirou Sene and Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang.

