The national team of local based players, CHAN- Gambia has started training in preparation for the forthcoming CHAN play-offs.

The team under Coach Alagie Sarr today kicked off the screening of 40 players selected from the GFF First and Second Division leagues ahead of the qualifiers scheduled for later this month.

He is assisted by coaches Jane Joof and Alieu Jagne of Fortune FC and Medina United, respectively.