Senegal will face Algeria in the final for the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Senegalese qualified Tuesday evening (Jan. 31) by beating Madagascar 1-0.

Several Malagasy defenders failed to notice a dash into the box by Pape Diallo and he nodded into the net as goalkeeper Zakanirina Rakotoasimbola mistakenly rushed off his line.

Continually dominant Senegal squandered numerous second-half chances to increase their lead with Cheikh Diouf substituted immediately after missing a 71st-minute sitter.

That put an end to the Barea historic odyssey. It was indeed the first time a Malagasy national team reached this stage of any continental event.

In the other semi-final, Algeria matched the biggest victory in the 15-year history of CHAN. Niger was crushed 5-0.

The tournament leading scorer Aymen Mahious a 25-year-old forward from Algiers club USM, scored two of the goals that earned Algeria a qualification.

It was the widest winning margin in a CHAN semi-final, surpassing the 4-0 hiding Morocco gave hosts Cameroon in the last edition two years ago.

40,000 people are expected at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Saturday for the final.

CHAN is a unique national team competition as it is confined to footballers playing for clubs in their country of birth.