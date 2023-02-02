AFRISPORTS LOC UNVEILED

The stage is now set for the Gambia’s hosting of the African Workers’ Sports championship next month with the formation of a Local Organizing Committee.

The committee, with a membership of over 30 people, will work to ensure the country is prepared adequately to host the event in terms of logistics and other organisational aspects.

The committee was unveiled by Sports Minister Bakary Badjie who said AFRISPORTS is a very important event that government is committed to make a success of.

The event is organised by the Association of African Workers Sports L’OSTA. The National Inter-department Sports Association NISA is the national chapter of L’OSTA. Saikou Jarju, presidnet of NISA thanked the minister and government in general for standing by the event and congratulated committee members. He said he looks forward to a successful hosting of the championship which will be another milestone in the country’s history.

MEMBERS

SAIKOU B. JARJU PSSG PRESIDENT NISA

KALILU BAYO GAMTEL MEMBER 01ST VP.

BAI BITTAYE NRA MEMBER SG.

ALH. LAMIN KING COLLEY POLICE MEMBER H

MUSA SUSSO GAMEL MEMBER

PA DODOU SARR FIRE SERVICE MEMBER

SULAYMAN BADJIE GRTS MEMBER

MOMODOU I. JENG GPPC MEMBER

ALPHA BAH EFSTH MEMBER

EBRIMA JATTA GTBOARD MEMBER

HON. SHERIFF GOMEZ WFH MEMBER

ARFANG JOBE FSST MEMBER

ALGIE CEESAY IMMIGRATION MEMBER

EBRIMA GIFANG MOFA MEMBER

DODOU JANKO BCC MEMBER

EBRIMA MANNEH IMMIGRATION MEMBER

BABOUCARR JOBE (PASULAY) GFF MEMBER

PIERRE JARJUE GFF MEMBER

LAMIN CHAM STANDARD MEMBER

MOMODOU JANG JALLOW PSSG MEMBER

BAI EBRIMA JOBE MOFA MEMBER

MODOU BAH BCC MEMBER

HON. BINTA JANNEH KMC MEMBER

HON. KEMO BOJANG KMC MEMBER

EBRIMA SECKA NSC MEMBER

MUHAMMED LAMIN JAWLA NSC MEMBER

ABOULIE BOJANG (APOLO) NSC MEMBER

KORA SARR NRA MEMBER

MOMODOU SANYANG GRTS MEMBER

ESSA BAH PARADISE TV MEMBER