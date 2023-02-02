AFRISPORTS LOC UNVEILED

The stage is now set for the Gambia’s hosting of the African Workers’ Sports championship next month with the formation of a Local Organizing Committee.
The committee, with a membership of over 30 people, will work to ensure the country is prepared adequately to host the event in terms of logistics and other organisational aspects.
The committee was unveiled by Sports Minister Bakary Badjie who said AFRISPORTS is a very important event that government is committed to make a success of.
The event is organised by the Association of African Workers Sports L’OSTA. The National Inter-department Sports Association NISA is the national chapter of L’OSTA. Saikou Jarju, presidnet of NISA thanked the minister and government in general for standing by the event and congratulated committee members. He said he looks forward to a successful hosting of the championship which will be another milestone in the country’s history.
