Chief Justice rejects assigning Bob Keita’s case to vacation judge

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow has turned down the request by lawyers representing Bubacar Keita to proceed with the case during the vacation.

Defense Counsel Lamin S. Camara had written to the Chief Justice requesting the case to proceed during the vacation for the defence team to open their defence and in this regard, asked for the case to continue before the sitting vacation judges.

This year, the vacation judges are Justice Sidi K. Jobarteh, Sheriff B. Tabally, and Isatou Janneh-Njie.

The Chief Justice decided that the case cannot come before the vacation judges because he did not consider it proper to transfer it from the judge currently hearing the matter. The Chief Justice however said the defence lawyers may consider applying to the Bundung High Court for the case to be heard during the vacation, adding that he will not hesitate to issue a fiat for the case to continue provided the Judge at Bundung considers it expedient to do so.

The Master of the High Court, Lamin George who responded on behalf of the Chief Justice on the 4th of August 2022, acknowledged receipt of the defence’s letter dated 28th July 2022.

This decision of the Chief Justice means that Bob Keita will not appear in court until October 5th, 2022.

Source: Kexx Sanneh