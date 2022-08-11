JAHUMPA TO CONTEST BANJUL MAYORAL SEAT

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Standard has been reliably informed that a seasoned diplomat and politician, Bala Garba Jahumpa will run for the mayor of Banjul in next year’s local government elections.

According to our source, Jahumpa, famous by his moniker Action Man (for his versatile and action-oriented style), has decided he will make himself available for the service of the nation again starting with his native Banjul where his father the late IM Garba Jahumpa started as one of the founding politicians of The Gambia. “Action Man has resolved that the job of mayor of the capital city is no child’s play, but a serious business that should not be left with amateurs and pretenders. He is ready to put his vast experience in politics and administration to the people of Banjul and will contest the mayoral seat next May,”’ another credible source added.



The Standard tried repeatedly to contact Mr Jahumpa through all his numbers without success. However, a prominent Banjul political figure confirmed that Mr Jahumpa will run for mayor. “It is a question of how or what platform but he is certainly going to run,” our source added.

Jahumpa holds master’s degree in political science and international relations from Birmingham university in the UK. Jahumpa is served in more ministerial positions than any other Gambian in history. He was minister of finance twice, minister of foreign affairs twice, minister of works thrice. He also served as minister of health, information, and trade.

Jahumpa also served as the first Gambian ambassador to Cuba and is credited for the successful negotiations and introduction of Cuban doctors into The Gambia. Action Man also served in Venezuela, the country which granted The Gambia with the Faraba Banta University of The Gambia project. Action Man was also ambassador to Spain.