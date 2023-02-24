Child Fund commence countrywide tour to assess success of project interventions 

By Olimatou Coker

Child Fund International The Gambia commences a 5-day country-wide tour Monday to assess the level of success and how its on-going projects are impacting the lives of beneficiary rural communities.

The tour aimed at ensuring that projects and programs are serving the intended purpose of changing the lives of children, their families, and communities.

Almamy Fatty, Child Fund Facilitator in Kerewan NBR described the organisation’s establishment of a recreational ground for children in NBR as a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the ground is bringing better to children and it has gone a long way in fostering unity among families.

Fatty however, stated the need for the services of a carer who will be monitoring the place for the protection of the materials.

Amos Akiwumi, co-founder AIda Preparatory Nursery School, stated that the recreational ground has been very useful to school children as it serves as a motivation for them to attend school.

Janding Jawara, Project Facilitator, said the project has a great impact on the lives of the children.

Also speaking in Ndimbalanteh Njoben in CRR North, Awa Sey, called for more intervention to build a perimeter fence and provide more playing materials.

Haddy Cham said the project has significantly helped parents to ensure their children are saved from unnecessary loitering.