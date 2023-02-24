URR health promotion officer hails Child Fund intervention projects for impacting rural children, families 

By Olimatou Coker

Kelepha Kandeh, Regional Health Promotion Officer for Upper River Region (URR) has hailed Child Fund International The Gambia for providing life changing healthcare provisions to children and families in the Upper River Region.

Kandeh made these remarks recently in an interview with reporters in Basse as part of Child Fund’s on-going assessment tour of project intervention sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the organization has partnered with the Ministry of Health for decades providing essential health care supplies to families and children citing the recent mosquito bed net distribution campaign which saw about 16,000 mosquito beds distributed in the region.

Kandeh also recalled Child Funds’ timely intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic with thousands of essential supplies such as face masks, sanitary items besides a robust communication strategy to address disinformation about the pandemic.

“Child Fund has been a very important partner to the Ministry and we are counting on this partnership to grow better and better. The Ministry has a lot of grey areas and we cannot do it all alone, so we rely on our good partners like Child Fund to help us in our crusade,” the health promotion officer added.

Gallo Demba Bah, Partnership Portfolio Specialist at Child Fund reiterated the organisation’s commitment to see that all its programs are tailored to ensure the best interest of children.

“We believe the children we serve today are our future leaders which are critical to us, and partnership continues to be an integral part of Child Fund programs and activities, and we will continue to partner with UNICEF and all other like minded institutions to achieve our common goal,” he stated.

Child Fund’s Communication Specialist Mustapha Mbye explained that the organisation began its operations in the Gambia in 1984 and has since continued to render support to children living in exclusion, deprivation and vulnerability across the country, helping them realise their potential to become productive members of the society.