Man stabbed to death in Brufut

By Aisha Tamba

Police yesterday confirmed a fatal stabbing incident in Brufut.

According to PRO ASP Binta Njie- Jatta, the incident occurred on Saturday, reportedly at a dance at Max Hall. She further revealed that at least three people have been arrested in connection with accident but the main suspect is on the run. She confirmed the dead man to be one Fabakary Taal, a 25-year-old carpenter.

PRO Njie said the police are investigating the incident and would furnish the public as soon as possible.